Kathleen COSTELLO

  • "Kevin. I am very sorry, and sad for you, to hear that..."
    - Graeme McDowall
  • "I will miss you so much at our Travel Wives lunches.A very..."
    - Laraine Jaspers
  • "COSTELLO, Kathleen: Loved sister of David Stuthridge,..."
    - Kathleen COSTELLO
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Spencer Street
Addington
COSTELLO,
Kathleen Moreen:
On Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Kevin, loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jan, Angela and the late John Eldershaw, Gillian, and the late Delwyn, and loved 'Mama' of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Requiem Mass will be Celebrated in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spencer Street, Addington, on Monday, December 9, at 1.00pm, burial at Waimairi Cemetery to follow.

Published in The Press on Dec. 6, 2019
