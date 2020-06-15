COMAN,
Kathleen Lynette (Lynne):
On June 13, 2020, aged 83 years, passed away peacefully with family at her side. Dearly and much loved wife of Harold, loved mother and mother-in-law of Di and Col Bailey, Pauleen and Evan Morgan, Jenny and Phil Sutton, loved Grandma of Ben, Joshua, Andrew, and Angela; Daniel, and Joe, loved great-grandma of her great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Addington Gardens for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lynne Coman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Lynne's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, cnr Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, June 17, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2020