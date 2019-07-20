CHAMBERS,

Kathleen Ngaire (Kath)

(nee Nahr):

Passed away peacefully at her home in Westport, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. In her 74th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Paul Chambers, dearly loved mother of Miranda, Trevor (deceased), and Julie (deceased), loved stepmother of Joseph, and Tristram, loved grandma of Hannah and Shay, Stacy and Jonathan, Holly, and Shelby, loved great-grandma of Isabelle and Evie, loved sister of Noeline, Orlando, Henry and Robyn, Rose and the late John, Margaret (deceased), Rana, Robin and the late Sue, and the late Judith and Robin, and a loved auntie, cousin, and friend. Thank you to the District Nurses, Palliative Care Team, and Buller Hospital staff for all your care for Kath. Messages to 12 Fonblanque Street, Westport 7825. Donations to Buller Cancer Support are appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Kath will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Lyndhurst Street, Westport, on Monday, July 22, at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



