BLAIR, Kathleen (Kathy):
Passed away peacefully on the morning of November 30, 2019, aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Wattie for 56 years, dearest mum of Jayne and Peter, loved mother-in-law of Aaron Mulcay and Sirena Blair, cherished nana of Emma, Laura, Billy, Daniel, and Kate, sister of Ray, Graham, Pat, Ian, Heather, Shirley, Elaine, Scott, and Stanley, loved sister-in-law of Colin Blair. The family would like to thank Dr Cohen for his years of ongoing support, and the staff of Christchurch Public and Burwood Hospitals during her illness. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kathy Blair, c/- PO Box 39001 Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, December 6, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2019