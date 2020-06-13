Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine WILL. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



(KYM):

Passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a short illness, aged 83 years. Kym was surrounded by family and with video links to family in Australia, Rarotonga and Canada. Dedicated and loving wife of Jim (deceased), dearly loved mother of Nicola, Fiona, Katrina, Chris (deceased), and Antony, and mother-in-law of Mike, Peter, Michaela, and Sebon. Beloved Granny of Anita, Sam, Daniel, Ethan, Jake, Rebecca, Astin, Hoani, Tiana, and Tama; and great-grandmother of Mia. Much loved sister of Toni, Paul, Ronnie and Nick, and adored by her nieces and nephews and the wider family. A dear friend of many and a treasured member of the Holy Trinity Parish, Bryndwr.

She will be deeply missed

and forever in our hearts.

Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Kym Will, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and can be sent directly or made at the service. Kym's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at 1.00pm at St Matthew's Church, Holy Trinity Parish, 108 Jeffrey's Road, Bryndwr. Private cremation thereafter. Rest in Peace.







WILL, Katherine Yvonne Mary(KYM):Passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a short illness, aged 83 years. Kym was surrounded by family and with video links to family in Australia, Rarotonga and Canada. Dedicated and loving wife of Jim (deceased), dearly loved mother of Nicola, Fiona, Katrina, Chris (deceased), and Antony, and mother-in-law of Mike, Peter, Michaela, and Sebon. Beloved Granny of Anita, Sam, Daniel, Ethan, Jake, Rebecca, Astin, Hoani, Tiana, and Tama; and great-grandmother of Mia. Much loved sister of Toni, Paul, Ronnie and Nick, and adored by her nieces and nephews and the wider family. A dear friend of many and a treasured member of the Holy Trinity Parish, Bryndwr.She will be deeply missedand forever in our hearts.Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Kym Will, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and can be sent directly or made at the service. Kym's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at 1.00pm at St Matthew's Church, Holy Trinity Parish, 108 Jeffrey's Road, Bryndwr. Private cremation thereafter. Rest in Peace. Published in The Press on June 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers