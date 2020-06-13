WILL, Katherine Yvonne Mary
(KYM):
Passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a short illness, aged 83 years. Kym was surrounded by family and with video links to family in Australia, Rarotonga and Canada. Dedicated and loving wife of Jim (deceased), dearly loved mother of Nicola, Fiona, Katrina, Chris (deceased), and Antony, and mother-in-law of Mike, Peter, Michaela, and Sebon. Beloved Granny of Anita, Sam, Daniel, Ethan, Jake, Rebecca, Astin, Hoani, Tiana, and Tama; and great-grandmother of Mia. Much loved sister of Toni, Paul, Ronnie and Nick, and adored by her nieces and nephews and the wider family. A dear friend of many and a treasured member of the Holy Trinity Parish, Bryndwr.
She will be deeply missed
and forever in our hearts.
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Kym Will, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and can be sent directly or made at the service. Kym's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at 1.00pm at St Matthew's Church, Holy Trinity Parish, 108 Jeffrey's Road, Bryndwr. Private cremation thereafter. Rest in Peace.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020