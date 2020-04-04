HODGES,
Katherine Jane (Kate):
On April 1, 2020, Kate passed away peacefully, in the company of husband Andy, and children Emily, and Tom, at Nurse Maude Hospice in Christchurch. Much loved daughter of Dr Mike and Annie Brummitt (UK); sister and sister-in-law of Lucy and Chris Cartwright (UK), and Chris Brummitt and Amelia Ardan (Singapore); Gerard Hodges, Tony Hodges and Jan Brown, and Pat and Dots Hodges. Much loved by her nieces and nephews. A wonderful friend to many around the world. Thanks to Christchurch Hospital Oncology Department, especially Tony Rahman, and Catherine Smith, and to all the lovely staff who cared for her in the radiation and the cardiac wards. Thanks also to all the caring staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, especially Danni, and Julia. Due to the current isolation protocols, a private burial will occur in Hanmer Springs. A Memorial Service will be held when we are able to celebrate Kate's life together. Please leave condolence messages at https://deaths.press.co.nz/obituaries/the-press-nz, or address to The Family of the late Kate Hodges, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020