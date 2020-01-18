FREEMAN, Katherine
Margaret (nee Dowling):
Passed away on January 13, 2020, in Brisbane (Australia), aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of William (Bill) for 62 years. Respected and treasured mother and mother-in-law to Gillian and Laurence, Judith and Craig, Elizabeth and Tony, Gregory and Kila. Much loved Nana by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St Matthew's Church (Cornubia, Australia), followed by a private cremation.
White Lady Funerals
Queensland, Australia
07 3801 4777
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020