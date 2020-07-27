Kath MARY

Guest Book
  • "Thank you for all that you did for the staff & students at..."
    - Nicky Findlay
  • "Kathleen, we will miss your colour and wit. You were always..."
    - Jane Slinger
  • "RIP beautiful lady"
    - Carmen
  • "May you rest in peace Kathleen. Fly high dear friend."
    - Denise Roper
Service Information
A Simple Cremation & Burials
233 Carrington Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-023-6236
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Taranaki Eastend Surf Club
Death Notice

MARY, Kath:
Died on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020, at Taranaki Hospice. Kath will be missed by her many colleagues in the Union movement in Canterbury, West Coast and Taranaki. Kath was always a staunch unionist, a women's rights activist and champion for the underdog. She was always identifiable by her throaty laugh and passion for her love of purple. A celebration of Kath's life will be held on Monday, July 27, at 2.00pm, at the Taranaki Eastend Surf Club. Inserted on behalf of her Christchurch whanau by Andy Lea and Diane Toombs.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2020
