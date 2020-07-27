MARY, Kath:
Died on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020, at Taranaki Hospice. Kath will be missed by her many colleagues in the Union movement in Canterbury, West Coast and Taranaki. Kath was always a staunch unionist, a women's rights activist and champion for the underdog. She was always identifiable by her throaty laugh and passion for her love of purple. A celebration of Kath's life will be held on Monday, July 27, at 2.00pm, at the Taranaki Eastend Surf Club. Inserted on behalf of her Christchurch whanau by Andy Lea and Diane Toombs.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2020