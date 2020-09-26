HODGES, Kate:
Andy, Emily and Tom, invite you to a Memorial Service to commemorate this beautiful lady, at Amuri Estate Retreat, 128 Medway Road, Hanmer Springs, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 2pm – 6pm. There is limited parking at the venue therefore a shuttle will be leaving from the bus stop beside the Thermal Pools (Cnr Amuri Avenue and Jacks Pass Road) at 1pm and 1.30pm. A donation towards the cost of the shuttle would be appreciated. Please contact Shelley on 027 275 1695 to book.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020