CORBETT, Kate (Kath):
On September 9, 2020, at Christchurch, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Thomas James (Jim) Corbett. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of the late Dennis and Trish, Tui and the late Rajni Patel, Anne Walker, Tony and Claire and the late Stephen. Loved Nana of Sam and Jenn, Tessa and Wayne; Jane and Gareth Davies, Elisha and Lauren; Abbey and Florian, Jared and Nathan, Chelsea, and the late Bethany. Great little Nana to Jack, Kate, Elsie, Maddy, Astin, Tanner, Bayer, Coco, and baby Natalie. Messages to the Corbett family, PO Box 370, Ashburton 7740. Due to Covid-19 Kath will have a private service.
Ko te whaea te takere
o te waka.
Mothers are like the hull
of a canoe, they are the
heart of the family.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020