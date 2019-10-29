WRATT,
Karen Judith (nee Martin):
It is with great sadness that our beautiful Karen passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, aged 70 years. Much loved and cherished wife of Royce for 53 years. A beautiful mother, mother-in-law and friend to Michael and Louise, Shane, Leanne and Ray, Tracey and Doug. A very loving Gigi/Grandmother to Georgia, Ben and Nicholas, Samantha and Gibson, Joshua and Holly and Emma, Danica, Luella and Jakob. Daughter of the late Barney and Dulcie Martin. Sister of the late Barry Martin and Pamela King. A very loved aunty and friend to many.
Mum, you were our rock,
our strength and you guided us all through life. You will
be immensely missed and
it brings a little peace to
know that you are no
longer suffering. We pray
that heaven is everything
you dreamt it to be and you are safe and free of pain.
Donations may be made to St John Ambulance through www.stjohn.org.nz Messages to the Wratt Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019