WILSON, Karen Vera:
On February 26, 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Monique and Jason; and a treasured nana of her grandchildren. Special 'mother-in-law' of Shelley. A very special friend and companion of Mike, and loved by all her extended family, friends, and the staff at Aromaunga Flowers. A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at Aromaunga Flowers, 116 Bridle Path Road, Heathcote, Tomorrow (Friday) at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020