Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all. Karen was a lovely lady and a lovely..."
    - Diane and John Austin
  • "love from Charlotte,Isaac and Riley, love and miss you nana"
    - jacqueline
  • "loved mother of Lance, and muched love nana of..."
    - anon
  • "WILSON, Karen: Much loved mother and mother-in-law of..."
    - Karen WILSON
    Published in: The Press
  • "WILSON, Karen: Loving friend and mate of Maureen and Aaron..."
    - Karen WILSON
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Aromaunga Flowers
116 Bridle Path Road
Heathcote
Death Notice

WILSON, Karen Vera:
On February 26, 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Monique and Jason; and a treasured nana of her grandchildren. Special 'mother-in-law' of Shelley. A very special friend and companion of Mike, and loved by all her extended family, friends, and the staff at Aromaunga Flowers. A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at Aromaunga Flowers, 116 Bridle Path Road, Heathcote, Tomorrow (Friday) at 10.30am.

Published in The Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
