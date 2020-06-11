SMITH, Karen Lesley (Tanni)
(née Davison):
On March 29, 2020, sadly passed away in Christchurch, aged 64. Daughter of the late John and Barbara Davison, and much loved mother of Harriett, partner of Malcolm, mother-in-law of Mark, grandmother of Toby and Jack, sister and sister-in-law of Andrew and Jane Davison, and Debbie and Kevin Earl, and aunt of Amanda, Scott, Katrina, Matt, Rob and Nick. The extended family invite friends and family of Tanni to join them at 1.00pm, on Saturday, June 20, for a celebration of her life at Andrew and Jane's, 60 Purau Port Levy Road, Diamond Harbour, Christchurch 8972. Messages to [email protected] or 021 417 917.
Published in The Press on June 11, 2020