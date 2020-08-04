Karen MORRIS

MORRIS, Karen Anne:
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Sunday, August 2, 2020, aged 62 years. Loving mother of Jason and Melissa. Much loved grandmother of Kaizen, Jett and Indy. Daughter of the late Colleen and Bob Hendry. Loved sister of Robert Hendry. A Celebration of Karen's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, August 5, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Aug. 4, 2020
