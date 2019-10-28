McGOVERIN,
Karen Myarie
(formerly Fletcher):
On October 26, 2019 after a long illness at Holmwood, loving wife of Tom, dearly loved Mum of Krystie, and Stacey, and loved Grandma of Jesse, Jazmin, Vinny, Caleb, and Shania; and Chris, and Amy. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ivan and Bridget and Aunty of Eloies, and Timothy.
R.I.P.
Messages to 5 Marshall Street, Rangiora 7400. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rangiora Stroke Club would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service of Remembrance and Farewell for Karen will be held in our Chapel, 12 High Street Rangiora, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter private.
Published in The Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019