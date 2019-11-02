GATES, Karen:
Sadly passed away after a short but serious illness on October 24, 2019; aged 68 years. Much loved mother of Shelley Smith. Good and valued friend of son-in-law Brent. Cherished grandmother of Murdoch, Paedra, Thorne, and Kennedy. Treasured and inspirational friend to many. A private cremation has been held. A memorial celebration of Karen's beautiful life will be held in Marahau in the coming weeks. The Smith Family will advise a date and time once this has been arranged.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019