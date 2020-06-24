Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



Karen had a most beautiful and peaceful passing from her earthly carer to her heavenly one on June 18, 2020. We, your family - Bob, Matthew, Benjamin, and Mark have been thoroughly blessed by you over many years and we thank you for being such a wonderful wife to (Bob) and mother to (the boys). My darling Karen - thank you for all the wonderful memories that you and I shared as husband and wife and parents of our boys - God bless you - I know that you will be reaching out for me when it's my turn to join you. Mum, Nana, Karen: we all thank you for your beautiful caring nature and for your endless patience, support and guidance. We will take your kind-hearted behaviour as an unmatched example and always remember the goodness and care you have shown us, in action and in spirit. Take the good with you. Much love, Mark, Olja, Mia, Ben, Saffron, August, Eddison, Matt, Dragana, Luka, Izzy, Pete and family. Karen was so blessed to have been lovingly, genuinely and gently cared for by Delia, Justine, Jan, Tussy and Andrea. Thank you all so much for giving of yourselves in such a warm honouring loving manner - each and every one of you epitomising the quintessential professional (yet very personal) health care professionals that you are. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Karen Edwards, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. We are celebrating Karen's life and are farewelling her at the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on July 1, 2020, at 10.00am. A Private Cremation thereafter.







EDWARDS, Karen Louise:Karen had a most beautiful and peaceful passing from her earthly carer to her heavenly one on June 18, 2020. We, your family - Bob, Matthew, Benjamin, and Mark have been thoroughly blessed by you over many years and we thank you for being such a wonderful wife to (Bob) and mother to (the boys). My darling Karen - thank you for all the wonderful memories that you and I shared as husband and wife and parents of our boys - God bless you - I know that you will be reaching out for me when it's my turn to join you. Mum, Nana, Karen: we all thank you for your beautiful caring nature and for your endless patience, support and guidance. We will take your kind-hearted behaviour as an unmatched example and always remember the goodness and care you have shown us, in action and in spirit. Take the good with you. Much love, Mark, Olja, Mia, Ben, Saffron, August, Eddison, Matt, Dragana, Luka, Izzy, Pete and family. Karen was so blessed to have been lovingly, genuinely and gently cared for by Delia, Justine, Jan, Tussy and Andrea. Thank you all so much for giving of yourselves in such a warm honouring loving manner - each and every one of you epitomising the quintessential professional (yet very personal) health care professionals that you are. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Karen Edwards, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. We are celebrating Karen's life and are farewelling her at the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on July 1, 2020, at 10.00am. A Private Cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on June 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers