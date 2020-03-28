BURNESS, Karen Ruth:
Karen, aged 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St Helena's Hospital Care during a courageous battle. A much loved mother of Samantha, and James, daughter of Dorothy Jean Burness and Donald George Burness, sister of Gerald Donald Burness, a much loved grandmother to Cole, and a treasured friend to many. Special thanks to the staff at St Helena's for their loving care of Karen. Messages for the Burness Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. Karen will be missed by many.
"Such a kind soul with
a big heart"
Due to the current circumstances a small private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020