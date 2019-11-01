BARNETT, Karen Lilian:
With sad hearts, we acknowledge the passing of Karen on October 29, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anita and Steven Hawker, Kristine Barnett-Watson and Paul Watson, and Alan and Michelle Barnett, very special and cherished Gran/Ga of Anna, Lucy; Keeley, Scarlett, Willow; Ben, Sophie, and Georgia. A daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunty and friend.
A link in our chain is broken
Our heartfelt thanks for the kindness, care and respect shown to Mum from Dr Peter Ganly and the Haematology team and the staff of Ward 11 at Christchurch Hospital. Flowers respectfully declined, but you are welcome to bring a single flower from your garden. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, November 6, at 11.00am. The recitation of the Rosary will be held in the Church on Tuesday, November 5, at 6.30pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019