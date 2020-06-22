Kalani PASENE-HANSEN

Guest Book
  • "Kei a koe aku inoi."
    - Fiona Taylor
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss , Maria . Thinking of you at..."
    - Carolyn Gullery
  • "Maria and Family, So sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking..."
    - Sharon Ashmore
  • "To Keith and Maria. So very sorry to hear of Kalani's..."
    - The Packing Room Girls CLS
  • "To Maria, Keith and family I am so very sad to hear of..."
    - Lana Shields
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors AvonPark Chapel
2 Kerrs Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033811089
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
10:00 a.m.
AvonPark Chapel
cnr Kerrs and Pages Road
Linwood
View Map
Death Notice

PASENE-HANSEN,
Kalani Jack:
Passed away suddenly on June 18, 2020, aged 15 years. Cherished son of Keith Hansen and Maria Pasene, adored big brother of Oriana Jeannie. Forever the missing part of our hearts. Loved son, brother, nephew, cuzzie of the Tamaki, Hansen and Pasene whanau. Much loved mokopuna of Raymond Tamaki, precious grandson of Dawn and Jack Hansen, Ray and Jeannie Pasene and Nana Tufuga.
May their light guide you home.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kalani Pasene-Hansen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Kalani will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, cnr Kerrs and Pages Road, Linwood, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on June 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.