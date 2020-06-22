Kalani PASENE-HANSEN

Guest Book
  • "No words can describe how sorry we are for your loss...."
    - Dan Fojas and Family
  • "We are so sorry to hear of Kalani's passing. Our..."
    - Yvonne Crichton-Hill
  • "Our hearts are broken, so terribly sorry for the loss of..."
    - Simpson family
  • "Dear Maria and Keith So very sorry to hear of Kalani's..."
  • "So very sorry to hear of Kalani's passing Keith, Maria and..."
    - Nicky Ryan-Yates
Death Notice

PASENE-HANSEN,
Kalani Jack:
Passed away suddenly on June 18, 2020, aged 15 years. Cherished son of Keith Hansen and Maria Pasene, adored big brother of Oriana Jeannie. Forever the missing part of our hearts. Loved son, brother, nephew, cuzzie of the Tamaki, Hansen and Pasene whanau. Much loved mokopuna of Raymond Tamaki, precious grandson of Dawn and Jack Hansen, Ray and Jeannie Pasene and Nana Tufuga.
May their light guide you home.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kalani Pasene-Hansen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Kalani will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, cnr Kerrs and Pages Road, Linwood, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on June 22, 2020
