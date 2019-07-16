HODGE, Justine Frances:
On July 13, 2019, passed peacefully at George Manning House, aged 79 years. Loved mum of Pip, Maria, Mark, Francine, and Valerie, and a treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Loved sister, aunty and friend. Special thanks to the team at George Manning House for their care of Justine. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Justine Hodge, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Colourful clothing is encouraged to be worn at a Celebration of Justine's life, to be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, July 18, at 6.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 16, 2019