DOESBURG, Justina (Jetty):
On May 14, 2020, at WesleyCare, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Shaoli, Veronica and Nigel, Paul and Carole, Anthony and Anna, and Justine and Stephen. Loved Oma of Tom, and Stef; Nika, Matt, Hamish, and Justine; Nicholas, Michael, Julian, and Lex; Francis, Max, and Tilly; Eddy, and Vinny. Loved great-Oma of Eli, Sylvie, James, Max, and Hugo. Messages to the Jetty Doesburg family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In accordance with Jetty's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020