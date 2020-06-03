RUSSELL, June Alexandra:
Finally at rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Burwood Hospital. Wife of Lou Russell, mother of Margaret, and Paul. Daughter of the late Andrew Paulsen and Margaret Paulsen (nee Collett), sister of Margaretann, Louise, and Annette, sister-in-law to Kelvin, Howard, and Gary, and to the numerous Russell clan, and Aunty to the Paulsen clans. Will be sadly missed by all her mates. In lieu of flowers donations in June's memory can be made to Neurological Research.
"At her rest"
A Memorial for June will be held at 1.45pm, in our chapel 65 Vickery Road, Wigram, on Monday, June 8, please there by 1.30pm. By verbal invitation only.
Published in The Press on June 3, 2020