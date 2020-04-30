RUSSELL, June Alexandra:
Finally at rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Burwood Hospital. Wife of Lou Russell, mother of Margaret, and Paul. Daughter of the late Andrew Paulsen and Margaret Paulsen (nee Collett), sister of Margaretann, Louise, and Annette, sister-in-law to Kelvin, Howard, and Gary, and to the numerous Russell clan, and Aunty to the Paulsen clans. Will be sadly missed by all her mates. In lieu of flowers donations in June's memory can be made to Neurological Research.
"At her rest"
A big thanks goes out to BGB, Dr Stephanie, Heather, the two Catherine's, Tina, Amy, Kristian, Shannon, Vicki, Amber and Geoff. Also thank you to Ellis and Sharryn of OPMH, who assisted June to enter her rest.
Published in The Press on Apr. 30, 2020