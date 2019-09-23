June PARSONS

Guest Book
  • "To June's family Sorry for your loss , a long life well..."
    - Heather Holloway
  • "So sorry to hear this sad news. I have many lovely memories..."
    - Georgie Lang
  • "deepest condolences to all the family thinking of you"
    - Nancy Inch
Death Notice

PARSONS, June:
Died peacefully in her sleep, aged 96, at Christchurch Hospital, on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Beloved wife and soulmate of the late John Parsons. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ali and Satish, Derek and Robyn, Janet, Roger and Gayleen, Andy and Lib, Rob and Vic. Dearly loved by her 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A celebration of June's life will be held at Darfield Trinity Church, Bangor Road, Darfield, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2019
