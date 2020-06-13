NGATOKO,
June Eleanor (nee Quick):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on June 10, 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Turi. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Ciaran, Jan and Tony, Jamie (deceased), Barb and Mark, Graeme and Bridgette, Jacky and Michael, Warren and Lynette, and Wayne. Much loved Nana to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late June Ngatoko, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service to Celebrate June's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, June 15, at 10.00am, followed by burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020