Acknowledgment

MITCHELL, June Patricia:

We sincerely thank all those who have supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very precious lady. Thank you to all those who joined with us at the church service to celebrate her life. We have been overwhelmed by the number of people at the service, the messages, the cards and the donations to Hospice – a testimony of just how many people June touched. She truly was a remarkable, special person. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement. - Berry, Jenny, Pam, Paul and families



Published in The Press on July 11, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers