MITCHELL,
June Patricia (née Todd):
Cherished wife of Berry for 69 years, loved mother of Jennifer and Peter Field, Pamela and Norman McTaggart, Paul Mitchell and Sally, and treasured Nana, passed away peacefully on a beautiful sunny Saturday, June 13, 2020. June's funeral service will be held at Trinity Church, College Rd, Timaru, on Wednesday, June 17, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Mitchell family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on June 15, 2020