  • "A true treasure, a very dear lady who gave so much and will..."
  • "Thoughts are with you all at this very sad time. Love and..."
    - Jenny Lamont
  • "Thank you June and family for some lovely memories. Love..."
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Trinity Church
College Rd
Timaru
MITCHELL,
June Patricia (née Todd):
Cherished wife of Berry for 69 years, loved mother of Jennifer and Peter Field, Pamela and Norman McTaggart, Paul Mitchell and Sally, and treasured Nana, passed away peacefully on a beautiful sunny Saturday, June 13, 2020. June's funeral service will be held at Trinity Church, College Rd, Timaru, on Wednesday, June 17, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Mitchell family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2020
