KITCHIN, June Millicent:
On September 24, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Syd, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Jenny (Oamaru), Nicky and Peter Heppelthwaite (Rangiora), and Trevor and Vicky (Napier), loved gran and great-gran to all her grandchildren.
"At Rest"
Special thanks to all the staff at Bainswood on Victoria for the wonderful care given to June. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late June Kitchin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate June's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, September 28 at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020