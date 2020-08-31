Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 a.m. AvonPark Chapel cnr Kerrs and Pages Roads Linwood View Map Death Notice



June Mary (nee Stock):

On August 29, 2020, peacefully at Avon Lifecare, aged 96 years. Dearly beloved wife and friend of the late Geoffrey, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy, Graham and Maree (Australia), and Phil, and much loved Grandma of Paul and Ange, and Clare; Lee and Kimberley, Sam and Addy; Benjamin and Courtney, Tom and Liz, Nikolas and Josie, and loved Great-Grandma of Francis; Jackson and Violet; and Sia. Loved by her extended family and friends. The family are grateful for the compassionate care June received from Avon Lifecare staff. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late June Kissel, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Garden flowers only. The Funeral Service for June will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, cnr Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, September 2 at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.







