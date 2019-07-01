June KIRK

KIRK, June
Catherine Esther Morrison
(nee Greenwald/Gray):
On June 28, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Loved wife of the late Robin, loving mother of Sarah and Rebecca, proud and loving Grandy of Laura, Alexander, Caroline, and Emily. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 3, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from July 1 to July 2, 2019
