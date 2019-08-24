HAWES, June Patricia:
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late David, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Wayne Te Amo, Martin (Harry) and Judith, Matthew and Natalie, loved nanny of Simon and Adrian; Jai, Jaimee, Aimee; Bonar, Tasman and Aria, great-nanny of Joshua, Ruby, Harrison, Carter, Aria, Tobin, Harlan, Ryder, Kingston, Jet and Ruby, and her extended English family. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to June by the staff at Charles Upham Retirement Village and Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Hawes family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for June will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Monday, August 26, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019