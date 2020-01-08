HAIR, June Miriam:
Passed away peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home on Monday, December 23, 2019, aged 91 years. Cherished wife of the late Edward (Alan). Dearly beloved mum and mother-in-law of Linda and Renier, Judith (deceased), Barrie, and Paul (deceased). Loved Nana to Paul, and adored great-nana to her great-grandchildren Jayden, Devon and Ryleigh. Many thanks to Nelia, Noel and Zita for all your help and kindness to June. Messages to the Hair family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with June's wishes her body has been bequeathed to the Otago Medical School. A private cremation will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Jan. 8, 2020