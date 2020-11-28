GOLDSTEIN, June:
On November 19, 2020, passed away, fulfilling her heartfelt wish to be at home following the sudden onset of serious illness. Born in 1927, married in England to Dr Tony Goldstein (d.) and moving to Christchurch in 1952. Much loved mother of Anna and Jennie, mother-in-law of Michael, grandmother of three beautiful boys – Antony, George and Louis (d.) and most recently great-grandmother to Theodore, now three months. Widely acknowledged for her contributions to the Christchurch community, especially the arts. Special thanks to the many doctors, nurses and personal carers who looked after June in hospital and especially at home. Private family funeral, with an event to commemorate June's life planned for next year. Messages to the Goldstein family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers please donate to Nurse Maude Palliative Care via the website www.nursemaude.org.nz.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020