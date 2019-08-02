GARDINER, June:
On July 31, 2019, at Mayfair Rest Home; aged 88 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Hilda and Arthur Gardiner (Oamaru), loved sister of the late Pat Bolwell, Ian, Max, Blair, Graeme and Keith. Much loved aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt of all her many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr Murray Robson and all the staff at Mayfair. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Gardiner family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, August 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019