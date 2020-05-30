de BREUK,
June Henty (nee Bonifant):
On May 28, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Johannes (Jan), much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Peter (Greymouth), Joanna and Derek Prescott (Picton).Very much loved nana of Larnka and Luke Foran (Australia), Jaycen de Breuk (deceased); Rachel and Michael Maher (Marton), Chrissy and George Millar (Blenheim); and a very special nana June to all her great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Bainswood on Victoria for the wonderful care given to June. Messages to The de Breuk Family, PO Box 276, Picton 7250. In accordance with June's wishes, a private service will be held.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020