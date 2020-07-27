COX, June Anoria:
On July 22, 2020, suddenly at her daughter's residence in Auckland. Loved wife of the late Lewis, dearly loved by her family Sabrina and Jack Zoutenbier (Auckland), Tony and Jenny Cox (Ohoka), her grandchildren Jeremy and Mel, Nicola and Shane, Stacey, Joseph, and great-grandchildren Brook, Ashleigh, Taylor and Siena. Will greatly miss her gifts.
"A friend to many"
A Drapery Retailer of 80 years, finally at rest at the great age of 95 years. Messages to the Cox family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of June's life will be held at The Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Rd, Harewood, Christchurch, on Friday, July 31, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 27 to July 29, 2020