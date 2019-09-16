ARRAS,
June Alice (nee Harper):
Passed peacefully at the Croft Rest Home, on Friday, September 13, 2019, aged 93 years, surrounded by her loving children, Geoff, Kathryn, Margaret, and Jenny. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Clarence. Mother-in-law to Lynn, Peter Swan, and Stuart Skudder, loved grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother. Sincere thanks to the Croft Rest Home for the wonderful care and love Mum received during her brief stay. A private cremation is being held. Messages to the Arras family, 27 Selwyn Street, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2019