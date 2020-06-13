Juliet HUBBARD (1985 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "HUBBARD, Juliet (née Smith): Much loved daughter of the..."
    - Juliet HUBBARD
    Published in: The Press
  • "HUBBARD, Juliet (nee Smith): Precious and loving niece of..."
    - Juliet HUBBARD
    Published in: The Press
  • "HUBBARD, Juliet (nee Smith): The Cramond family of Motueka..."
    - Juliet HUBBARD
    Published in: The Press
  • " HUBBARD, Juliet Anne (Julz): She was indeed a ..."
    - Juliet HUBBARD
    Published in: The Press
  • " HUBBARD, Juliet Anne Crammond: On June 8, 2020. Dearly..."
    - Juliet HUBBARD
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
10:00 a.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

HUBBARD,
Juliet Anne Cramond
(née Smith):
26.1.1985 - 8.6.2020
Sadly, passed away on Monday, June 8, in the arms of her loved ones, at the Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, following her courageous and lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis. Beloved wife of Kris, much loved daughter of Jenny and the late Lawrence, cherished sister to Richard and Sharon, also loved stepdaughter of Noel and Murray, and adored granddaughter to the late Anne, Nellie, Trevor and George.
We will always miss you so very much and treasure every memory of you.
Our very special thanks for the outstanding support and care so wonderfully provided by all the Staff from the Wairau Hospital (including the District and Hospice nursing sectors) to Juliet, Kris and her family, during her final journey. Our thanks also to the Christchurch Cystic Fibrosis team for all their wonderful support and guidance over the years. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Juliet Hubbard, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to CF Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made at the service in the donation box provided. A Celebration of Juliet's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, June 18, at 10.00am, followed by interment at Ellesmere Public Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.