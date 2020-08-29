WOODS, Julie Esther
(nee McMahon):
On August 21, 2020, peacefully after a long illness, at Nurse Maude Hospital. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Dennis Woods. Julie will be sadly missed by her Scotty dog Gus. Dennis and Julie are finally reunited with their fur babies in eternal peace. A special thank you to all, for the amazing care Julie received throughout her illness. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Julie Woods, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Julie's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
"She is not lost our dearest love, nor has she travelled far, just stepped inside home's loveliest room and left the door ajar"
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020