WALTERS, Julie:

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her adored daughters and grandchildren after a short illness, aged 69 years. Exceptionally loved mum of Rach, Sarah, and Bex and Mum-in-law to Scott. Absolutely adored and spunkiest Nana of Hine, Mahina, Ashton, Leyland, Hazel, Geneva, Millar and the late Millie and Hope. Loved little sister to Anne, Bruce and Elaine (dec). Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Julie's request a private cremation has taken place. Please join us in celebration for a Memorial at Mt Pleasant Memorial Community Centre, 3 McCormacks Road, Christchurch 8081 on Saturday, October 5, at 2.30pm.

"How lucky I am (we are) to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard".



