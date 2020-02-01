Julie SAWYER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie SAWYER.
Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

SAWYER, Julie:
Passed peacefully, January 30, 2020, with family by her side. Beloved mother of Zoe, and Joseph and loved mother-in-law of Matthew. Treasured grandmother of Levi and Ava. Julie was very much loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Messages for the family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. Julie loved flowers and her family would appreciate you sharing that love at her funeral. A celebration of Julie's life will be held at the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Tuesday, February 4, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.