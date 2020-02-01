SAWYER, Julie:
Passed peacefully, January 30, 2020, with family by her side. Beloved mother of Zoe, and Joseph and loved mother-in-law of Matthew. Treasured grandmother of Levi and Ava. Julie was very much loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Messages for the family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. Julie loved flowers and her family would appreciate you sharing that love at her funeral. A celebration of Julie's life will be held at the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Tuesday, February 4, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020