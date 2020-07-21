Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On July 17, 2020, peacefully at home with her loving family and friends. Aged 57 years. Dearly loved wife of Alistair. A loved mother and mother-in-law of Awhina, Mike and the late Joseph and a loving Granny of Sage. Much loved daughter of the late Dave and Pam. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Barry and Mary, Craig and Jane, Louise, Tim and Jodie. A much loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Rebecca, Anna, Maia, Jack and Pete. Much loved by many cousins and friends throughout Aotearoa. Messages to the family of Julie Matthews, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Donations in Julie's memory to Greenpeace, Foster Kids NZ or Trees for Taylors Mistake would be appreciated and may be made independently online. A celebration of Julie's life will be held at the Sumner Surf Club, 301 Main Road, Sumner, on Thursday, July 23 at 11.00am. In keeping with Julie's spirit please wear something bright and cheerful.







Published in The Press on July 21, 2020

