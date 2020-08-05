HOCKEN, Julie Marguerite
(nee Henwood): Q.S.M.
On Monday, August 3, 2020, loved companion of the late Geoff, loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Christine, Susan and Glen Lewis, Richard and Marge, Kevin and Raelene, Pamela and Grant Dempsey, loved grandmother of Russell, Murray, Belinda, and Andrew; Benjamin, and Samuel; Heidi, Gemma and Pippa; Timothy and Christopher; and great-grandmother of her 16 great-grandchildren, and sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Val. Julie's body has been bequeathed for Medical Research at Otago. A Memorial Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from Whitmore and London Streets, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020