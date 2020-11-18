BAIN, Julie Mae:
On November 14, 2020, passed away peacefully at home, aged 53 years. Dearly loved mother of Jordon, and the late Matthew, and the late David, much loved daughter of Eric (deceased) and Eunice Timpson, loved sister of Ian, and aunty of Jake, and Alex, and niece of Ken Hunter. A dear friend to her friends in Rangiora.
'At Peace'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Julie Bain, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Julie's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, November 20, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 18, 2020