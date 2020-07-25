ALLAN,
Julie Ralston (nee Jones):
Passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020, aged 83 years. Much loved soulmate and wife of John for 61 years, much loved mum of Ross, Angus, Sally, and Alastair, treasured grandmother of Louise, Camille, Jack, Daniel, Adam, and Nimué, much loved sister of Erica, and the late Phillipa. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lakewood Rest Home for their loving care of Julie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Julie Allan c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. A Service for Julie will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, July 28, at 10.00am, followed by a burial at Dunsandel Cemetery, 535 Old South Road, Dunsandel, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020