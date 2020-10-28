YATES, Julian Bruins:
Aged 52. On Friday, October 23, 2020, tragically taken in an accident. Much loved son of Noortje Bruins, Andrew Carrington Yates (deceased) and step-mother Cheryl Yates, beloved partner of Belinda Jeursen, much loved eldest brother of Rupert, Bethan and Benjamin, adored father of Saskia and Rhodry, uncle of Nikau, Lucia and Fletcher, dearly loved step-father of Delphine and Ophelia.
He touched the souls
of many.
A celebration of Julian's life will be held at 11.00am on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Akaroa at the Gaiety Hall, Rue Jolie. Correspondence to Noortje Bruins, PO Box 11, Hawarden 7348, North Canterbury, and Belinda Jeursen at
[email protected]
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020