SUTTON,
Julia Iris (Iris) (nee Barrett):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on January 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of Sydney for 68 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dave and Daphne, Pete and Ace, Jennifer and David Barnes, and Sandra (dec) and Gary Cordes. Loved Nana of Jasmine, Dale, Jessica, and Samuel, and Great-Nana of Kees, Lamani, and Joshua. Loved daughter of the late Jessie and William Barrett. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Betty and Jack McKellar, Jean and Jack Shannon, Bill (dec) and Betty Barrett, and the late Jim and Julia Barrett, Anne and Terry Baxter, Sam Barrett, Janet and Allan, Dave Sutton, Toby and Doris Sutton, Alan and Doris Sutton, Jack Sutton, and George and Doris Sutton.
'Long may you smile'
The service celebrating Iris' life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment. Messages to The Sutton Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
