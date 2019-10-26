MURRAY, Julia:

The Murray, Shannahan and Murdoch families sincerely thank those who called, sent cards or flowers, visited or attended the funeral Mass for Jule. Your kindness and thoughtfulness was much appreciated. Jule was a much loved sister, aunty and friend to many and her death has left a hole in our lives. She is now at rest with Fred, Derm and Mary her beloved brothers and sister. Thanks to Fr. Dan Doyle for his guidance and special thanks to Phil Kingan (John Rhind) for his empathy, gentle guidance and wonderful singing at the funeral.



